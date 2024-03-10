Vertcoin (VTC) Market Capitalization Tops $3.99 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $3.99 million and $36,413.94 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0579 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,931.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.18 or 0.00620866 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.75 or 0.00126904 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00052633 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00008142 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00059736 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.82 or 0.00209954 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.76 or 0.00158391 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,905,285 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

