Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VET. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.88.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of VET opened at C$14.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 2.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.90. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$13.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 6.97%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.