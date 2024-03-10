Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,768 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529,155 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $340,785,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,134 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $228,745,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,195,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,167 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.77. 1,825,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,739. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.99.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

