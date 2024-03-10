Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Lifted by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 315,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.6% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,125,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 141,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $87.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.70. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

