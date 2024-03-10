Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Laraway Financial Advisors Inc

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 3.4% of Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $3.29 on Friday, reaching $339.43. 900,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,665. The stock has a market cap of $111.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $224.00 and a twelve month high of $346.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $325.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

