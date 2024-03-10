Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,959,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,790 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $101,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,272,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,021,000 after buying an additional 183,396 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 82,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,045,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,572,000 after buying an additional 45,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,227,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,551,000 after buying an additional 336,817 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $58.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.96 and a 200-day moving average of $54.11. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $58.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.