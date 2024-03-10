Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.06

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.06 and traded as low as $2.53. Upland Software shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 160,408 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Upland Software

Upland Software Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Upland Software

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Upland Software by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,811 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new position in Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.