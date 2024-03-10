Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock Position Reduced by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,138 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Unity Software by 4.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,583,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,701,000 after buying an additional 72,770 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth $1,065,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 212,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 52,158 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,431,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,335,000 after purchasing an additional 998,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 1,064.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 72,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 66,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

U has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Unity Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.03.

In related news, SVP Felix The sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $136,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,018,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Felix The sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $136,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $6,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,117,585.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 533,293 shares of company stock valued at $17,357,158 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

U opened at $27.06 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $50.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $609.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.01 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 37.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

