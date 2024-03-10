Uniswap Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $282.24 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $8.40 billion and approximately $282.24 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $14.03 or 0.00020177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.68 or 0.00127512 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008169 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001435 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 14.29508774 USD and is down -3.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 958 active market(s) with $349,742,360.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

