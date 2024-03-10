Unconventional Investor LLC Sells 699 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Unconventional Investor LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Unconventional Investor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Unconventional Investor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 223.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 489.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NASDAQ VNQI traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.20. 160,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,237. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $1.5914 dividend. This represents a $6.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

