Unconventional Investor LLC Has $8.25 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Unconventional Investor LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 7.2% of Unconventional Investor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Unconventional Investor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,132,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,718 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,916 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,186,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,868,000 after buying an additional 1,341,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,759,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,075,000 after buying an additional 1,930,476 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,492,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,418,385. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $50.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

