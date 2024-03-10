Ultra (UOS) Market Cap Reaches $119.04 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $119.04 million and approximately $5.59 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ultra has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,380.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $424.05 or 0.00611283 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00057821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.02 or 0.00155720 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00019108 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001290 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,663,328 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 365,663,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.28896692 USD and is up 12.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $4,607,141.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

