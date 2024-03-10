U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. U.S. Energy has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

