U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR) vs. Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Critical Contrast

U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) and Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares U Power and Icahn Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U Power $287.12 million 0.01 -$6.66 million N/A N/A Icahn Enterprises $10.85 billion 0.72 -$684.00 million ($1.81) -9.99

U Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Icahn Enterprises.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U Power N/A N/A N/A Icahn Enterprises -6.21% -9.60% -2.99%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of U Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Icahn Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 90.1% of Icahn Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for U Power and Icahn Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Icahn Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00

Icahn Enterprises has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.25%. Given Icahn Enterprises’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Icahn Enterprises is more favorable than U Power.

Summary

Icahn Enterprises beats U Power on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U Power

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Anhui, the People's Republic of China.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia. Its Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts; and offers automotive repair and maintenance services. The company's Food Packaging segment produces and sells cellulosic, fibrous, and plastic casings that are used for preparing processed meat products. Its Real Estate segment is involved in investment properties; construction and sale of single-family homes; and management of a country club. The company's Home Fashion segment manufactures, sources, markets, distributes, and sells home fashion consumer products. Its Pharma segment offers pharmaceutical products and services. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.

