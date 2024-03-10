Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Sells 984 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 52.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 28.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Insider Activity at Planet Fitness

In other news, CEO Craig R. Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.15 per share, for a total transaction of $681,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLNT. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness Price Performance

PLNT stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.00. 1,326,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,692. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.92. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.13 and a 1-year high of $84.48.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $285.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.35 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Planet Fitness

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.