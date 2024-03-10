Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of FV stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.27. The stock had a trading volume of 100,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,113. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $57.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.0469 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

