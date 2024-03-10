Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,283 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Starwood Property Trust makes up 2.4% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Starwood Property Trust worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,655,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,608,000 after acquiring an additional 10,468,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,584,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902,840 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,110,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,941,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,914,000 after buying an additional 1,349,284 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,121,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,398,000 after buying an additional 657,180 shares during the period. 49.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price (down from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Insider Activity at Starwood Property Trust

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,654,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 950,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,978,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,654,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 950,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,978,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 925,984 shares in the company, valued at $18,825,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE STWD traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $20.38. 2,229,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,233. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.99.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 179.44%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Stories

