Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Twilio from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.90.

Get Twilio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TWLO

Twilio Price Performance

NYSE:TWLO opened at $61.86 on Wednesday. Twilio has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $78.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $475,148.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,820 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $475,148.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,025,898 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,874. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 18.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 8.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.3% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.