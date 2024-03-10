TScan Therapeutics’ (TCRX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TScan Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

TCRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Get TScan Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCRX

TScan Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCRX opened at $6.55 on Thursday. TScan Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.51.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. TScan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 423.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TScan Therapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TScan Therapeutics

In related news, Director Timothy J. Barberich purchased 28,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $140,978.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,211.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara Klencke purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Barberich purchased 28,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,978.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,211.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TScan Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in TScan Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,474,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TScan Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TScan Therapeutics by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,752,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 393,305 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in TScan Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,166,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TScan Therapeutics by 1,171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 147,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 135,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About TScan Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I of clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-204 that is in Phase I for the treatment of solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TScan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TScan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.