TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $9.00.

Separately, Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

TScan Therapeutics Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCRX opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.51. TScan Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $7.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 423.86% and a negative return on equity of 60.65%. Equities research analysts expect that TScan Therapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Barberich acquired 28,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $140,978.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,211.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other TScan Therapeutics news, Director Barbara Klencke bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Barberich acquired 28,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $140,978.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,211.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCRX. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $7,474,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TScan Therapeutics by 28.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,752,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 393,305 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,166,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TScan Therapeutics by 1,171.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 147,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 135,862 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I of clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-204 that is in Phase I for the treatment of solid tumors.

