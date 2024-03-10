Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $150.93

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 150.93 ($1.92) and traded as low as GBX 146 ($1.85). Tritax Big Box REIT shares last traded at GBX 149.70 ($1.90), with a volume of 2,465,744 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBOX shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.97) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 158.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 151.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.53, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from Tritax Big Box REIT’s previous dividend of $1.75. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,372.55%.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (Tritax Big Box or the Company) is the UK's specialist in logistics real estate with the UK's largest investment portfolio and largest logistics-focused land platform. Tritax Big Box is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

