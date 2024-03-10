Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TRT opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Trio-Tech International has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $8.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $23.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Trio-Tech International alerts:

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trio-Tech International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trio-Tech International in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Trio-Tech International by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trio-Tech International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Trio-Tech International by 6.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.