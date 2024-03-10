Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE:TRT opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Trio-Tech International has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $8.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $23.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.95.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Trio-Tech International Company Profile
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Trio-Tech International
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.