Travis Perkins plc to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:TPRKY)

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, May 16th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
Travis Perkins Stock Performance
Shares of TPRKY opened at $9.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $11.95.
About Travis Perkins
