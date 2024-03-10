Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $101.75

Shares of Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 101.75 ($1.29) and traded as high as GBX 104.50 ($1.33). Transense Technologies shares last traded at GBX 104 ($1.32), with a volume of 23,383 shares trading hands.

Transense Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £15.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 945.45 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 101.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 101.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Transense Technologies Company Profile

Transense Technologies plc develops and supplies specialist sensor systems. It operates through two segments: Translogik and SAWsense. The company offers tire inspection tools for vehicle fleet operators, tire suppliers, and service centers to measure and digitally capture safety-critical tire inspection data; radio frequency identification tags for asset tracking, as well as to prevent tire theft and cloning; and advanced sensor solutions for accurate non-contact measurement of torque, force, pressure and temperature for aerospace, electric motors and drives, industrial machinery, and high-performance automotive sectors.

