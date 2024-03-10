Townsquare Capital LLC Trims Stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,371 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.08% of BlackLine worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BL. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the third quarter worth about $59,530,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 855.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 657,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,444,000 after purchasing an additional 588,245 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 275.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,640,000 after purchasing an additional 524,773 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the third quarter worth about $21,853,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,203,000 after purchasing an additional 374,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. William Blair lowered shares of BlackLine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.90.

In other BlackLine news, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackLine news, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $255,192.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 88,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,927.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,072 shares of company stock worth $604,377 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $67.01 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.26 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.44 and a 200 day moving average of $57.42.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $155.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.24 million. BlackLine had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

