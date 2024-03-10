Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 1,996 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $79.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 139.11, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.29. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $92.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GSHD. TD Cowen began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $2,722,368.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,587.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $2,722,368.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,587.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John Terry O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.46 per share, with a total value of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,582 shares of company stock valued at $561,249 and have sold 68,617 shares valued at $5,291,137. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

