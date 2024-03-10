Townsquare Capital LLC Reduces Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,512 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $63,867,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 96.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,859,000 after purchasing an additional 320,153 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 41.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,813,000 after purchasing an additional 310,718 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth about $490,520,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,271,000 after purchasing an additional 264,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EMCOR Group stock opened at $325.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.52. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.52 and a fifty-two week high of $330.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.09.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.41%.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.