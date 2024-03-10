Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 16.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in FOX by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,142,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,644,000 after acquiring an additional 76,655 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.78. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $35.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.29.

FOX Announces Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.45.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

