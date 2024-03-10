Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RGLD. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 5.2% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $112.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.74. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $147.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $152.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.32 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 39.53%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $52,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,897.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.56.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

