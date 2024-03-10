Townsquare Capital LLC Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,024 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHRW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

CHRW opened at $72.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.72. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.11 and a 52-week high of $106.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.44 and its 200-day moving average is $83.27.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.04%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

