Townsquare Capital LLC Has $3.62 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 150.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,571 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MTUM opened at $185.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

