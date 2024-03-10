Townsquare Capital LLC Has $3.13 Million Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,863,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,754,000 after purchasing an additional 146,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,242 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,546,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,084,000 after purchasing an additional 736,404 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,834,000 after purchasing an additional 71,437 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,997,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,852,000 after purchasing an additional 115,861 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Barclays cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,209,208.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $708,911.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $147.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.21. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $87.99 and a 12 month high of $150.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.81%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

