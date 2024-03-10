Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2,343.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.77.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $83.84 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.51.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 82.82%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

