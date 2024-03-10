Townsquare Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 897.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CSX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.24.

CSX Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $38.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.