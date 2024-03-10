Toroso Investments LLC Trims Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Toroso Investments LLC trimmed its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,801 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 290.4% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,153 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,216,000 after buying an additional 80,449 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $2,555,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,215,353 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $250,224,000 after purchasing an additional 247,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 145,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.21.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $145.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $151.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.45.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

