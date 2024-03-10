Toroso Investments LLC Sells 38,517 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Toroso Investments LLC decreased its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,517 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 428,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,828,000 after acquiring an additional 140,286 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 446,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,715,000 after acquiring an additional 43,910 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 53,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,419,000 after acquiring an additional 321,354 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq stock opened at $60.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.91 and a 200 day moving average of $53.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $60.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

