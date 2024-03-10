Toroso Investments LLC Sells 2,867 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Toroso Investments LLC cut its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEDG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 20,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 27.2% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 465,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,231,000 after purchasing an additional 99,681 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 38,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 20,577 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 119,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,487,000 after buying an additional 68,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $105.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.69.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

SEDG opened at $75.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 168.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.36. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.25 and a 1 year high of $332.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director More Avery acquired 7,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $474,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,246,966.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

