Toroso Investments LLC Sells 1,257 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Toroso Investments LLC decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.9 %

HON stock opened at $200.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.90. The stock has a market cap of $130.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

