Toroso Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Toroso Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Biogen by 12.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 128,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,948,000 after purchasing an additional 14,668 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Biogen in the third quarter worth about $265,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 105.1% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total transaction of $57,962.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,929.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky acquired 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 899 shares of company stock worth $209,493 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $223.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.14. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.35 and a 12 month high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Biogen from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on Biogen from $239.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Sunday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.68.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

