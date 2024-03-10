Toroso Investments LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $32.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.09. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 46.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,300,654.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,300,654.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $4,842,976.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,776 shares in the company, valued at $13,387,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,646 shares of company stock worth $8,038,601. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

