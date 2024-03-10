Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.06

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.06 and traded as low as $9.25. Toray Industries shares last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 34,461 shares trading hands.

Toray Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter. Toray Industries had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 2.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Toray Industries, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

