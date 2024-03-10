TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 74,850 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 646,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,850 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $52,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Elastic by 830.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,975 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 82.1% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,154,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,308,000. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,394,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Elastic by 79.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 967,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,015,000 after purchasing an additional 427,954 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESTC. TheStreet upgraded Elastic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Elastic from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Elastic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Elastic from $105.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $10,448,419.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,520,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,776,179.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $10,448,419.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,520,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,776,179.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total transaction of $1,231,098.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,690,094.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,867 shares of company stock valued at $14,928,615 over the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elastic Price Performance

ESTC traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $105.73. 1,104,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,759. Elastic has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $136.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.85 and a beta of 0.97.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

