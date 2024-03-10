TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 7,261 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,261 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $53,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $668.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total transaction of $150,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,323.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total value of $34,203,493.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,772 shares in the company, valued at $546,852,364.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total value of $150,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,323.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,173 shares of company stock worth $110,812,424. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $35.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $732.21. The company had a trading volume of 537,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,146. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $383.19 and a 12 month high of $778.15. The stock has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.59, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $661.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $564.41.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 45.66%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

