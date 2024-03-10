TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 49,982 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 965,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,982 shares during the quarter. Brunswick accounts for approximately 1.2% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $76,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 224.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 49,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 34,220 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 127.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,432,000 after purchasing an additional 485,588 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 12.1% during the third quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter worth $927,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Brunswick by 52.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 32,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of Brunswick stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $90.25. The stock had a trading volume of 832,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,910. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $99.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.21). Brunswick had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $526,960.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $526,960.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $3,048,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,748,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,696 shares of company stock worth $4,574,199. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BC. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BC

Brunswick Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.