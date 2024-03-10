TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 33,159 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,159 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Teradyne worth $64,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TER. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 489.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,073,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $101,896,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 100.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,697,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,985,000 after purchasing an additional 850,808 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 35.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,338,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,295,000 after purchasing an additional 607,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 153.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 940,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,160,000 after purchasing an additional 569,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Teradyne Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:TER traded down $3.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,632,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,732. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $119.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.36 and a 200-day moving average of $99.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 1.55.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,762.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,762.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,500.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,944. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.