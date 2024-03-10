TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 220,290 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 61,250 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $46,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,273,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE EME traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $325.01. The company had a trading volume of 423,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,971. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.99 and a 200 day moving average of $224.52. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.52 and a 1-year high of $330.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.09.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.96. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.