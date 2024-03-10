TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Purchases 115,155 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,155 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Shockwave Medical worth $37,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 36.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV traded down $4.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $251.71. The company had a trading volume of 282,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,877. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $315.95. The company has a quick ratio of 10.73, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 65.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $202.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 20.17%. Shockwave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

SWAV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.38.

In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.65, for a total transaction of $507,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.36, for a total transaction of $1,041,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,813.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.65, for a total value of $507,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,313 shares of company stock valued at $28,445,379 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

