TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 64.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,032,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794,391 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Stevanato Group worth $60,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 263,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,366,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,097,000 after purchasing an additional 210,007 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 79.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 21.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 992,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after purchasing an additional 173,332 shares in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STVN traded down €1.03 ($1.12) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €29.35 ($31.90). The stock had a trading volume of 430,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,848. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €30.49 and a 200-day moving average of €29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.41. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 12-month low of €22.23 ($24.16) and a 12-month high of €36.30 ($39.46).

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported €0.18 ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.19 ($0.21) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). The company had revenue of €320.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €326.85 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

