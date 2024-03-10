TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $72.22 Million Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 946,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,805 shares during the period. Casella Waste Systems accounts for 1.1% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 1.63% of Casella Waste Systems worth $72,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,865,000 after buying an additional 16,077 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 9,202 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Casella Waste Systems news, President Edmond Coletta sold 8,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $746,871.30. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 168,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,220,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CWST traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $93.27. 297,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,245. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $95.78. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $359.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

