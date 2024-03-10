TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $68.42 Million Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 11,359.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 733,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 726,980 shares during the quarter. DexCom accounts for approximately 1.1% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of DexCom worth $68,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 31.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after buying an additional 65,516 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 3,596.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 60.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 26.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $392,562.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,304,405.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total transaction of $46,122.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,943,101.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $392,562.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,142 shares in the company, valued at $8,304,405.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,262 shares of company stock valued at $6,794,399 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.64.

DexCom Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ DXCM traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,761,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.25, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

